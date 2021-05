The La Soufriere Volcano, which first erupted on Friday April 9th, continues to be in a state of unrest.

Volcano Seismologist, Roderick Stewart said the Monitoring Team has observed that the volcano has been releasing more than one thousand tonnes of Sulphur Dioxide gas into the atmosphere.

He said there needs to be further analysis of the volcanic activity before there can be a total relaxation.

