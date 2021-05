The Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has taken the decision to lower the Volcano Alert Level from Red to Orange

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during the Eyeing La Soufriere Morning Edition today.

The Prime Minister said, despite the fact that the alert level is being changed, persons will not be allowed into the Red Zone, unless they are permitted to do so by the authorities. He also pointed out that conditions in the Red Zone are still dangerous.

