10,000 fans will be permitted at outdoor sports venues in England from May 17th

Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has confirmed that up to 10,000 fans will be permitted at outdoor sports venues in England from 17th May. It includes the final two rounds of the English Premier League matches this season, with stadiums set to open to home fans only at reduced capacity.

The final two rounds of matches will be played on 18th, 19th and 23rd May.

All teams have a home game in either the penultimate or final round of matches.

Up to 2,000 fans were allowed at a number of Premier League matches in December, the last time fans were in attendance at top-flight games, before the country was locked down again.

Snooker was the first sport to welcome back a capacity crowd last week when 980 fans attended the final day of the World Snooker Championship as part of the government’s pilot scheme.

Some pilot events, such as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley where Manchester City and Tottenham each had 2,000 fans in attendance, have been held to test the safe return of spectators.

Up to 10,000 fans or 25% capacity, whichever figure is lower, will be allowed at larger outdoor venues, while at smaller outdoor venues, the limit will be capped at 4,000 or 50% capacity.

At indoor venues, the cap will be 1,000 or 50%, whichever is lowest.

Up to 4,000 racegoers will be permitted to return to racecourses while owners will be allowed to see their horses and meet with trainers and jockeys in the parade ring.

Organisers of Wimbledon said last month they hope to have fans at a minimum of 25% capacity at the tennis Grand Slam this summer.

The government hopes to increase the number of spectators allowed at venues from 21st June, when restrictions in England are expected to be further lifted.

The pilot events continue this weekend with 21,000 fans expected to attend Saturday’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City.

