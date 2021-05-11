Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has restated the Government’s commitment to provide the necessary support for persons to return to their homes in the Orange Zone.

This was among issues addressed by Prime Minister Gonsalves on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Morning Edition yesterday.

He however warned persons to desist from going to the Red Zone.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that a major part of the cleaning exercise will be carried out by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA}.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

