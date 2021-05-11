The 2021 CARIFTA Games has been cancelled

The 2021 CARIFTA Games scheduled for Bermuda has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of the 49th Edition of the Games which was postponed last year and rescheduled on multiple occasions this year, was confirmed last evening via circular by General Secretary of the North American and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), Keith Joseph.

This year’s Games originally set for Easter weekend, was postponed to 2nd to 4th July after a surge of COVID-19 cases during the early months of the year.

