Vincentians here and in the diaspora are paying tribute to former Police Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Jonathan Nicholls, who died yesterday.

Sergeant Cornelius Ross of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force paid tribute to ASP Nicholls on NBC’s Police on the Beat Program last night.

ASP Nicholls is being remembered for the significant contribution he made to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

