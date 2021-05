Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Volcanologist Dr. Adam Stinton says there has been no eruption of the La Soufriere since his last report.

Dr. Stinton said there was a WhatsApp message suggesting that there was an eruption but activity at the La Soufriere remains low.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano update

