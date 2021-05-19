The United Arab Emirates has made a generous donation towards the Humanitarian Effort here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The United Arab Emirates has sent 30 metric tonnes of urgent food supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to go towards the Humanitarian Effort

Some five thousand people, who are impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, are expected to benefit from the relief supplies, which arrived at the Argyle International Airport last night

Several Officials including the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters; Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes and CEO of the Argyle International airport, Corsel Robertson were on hand to receive the supplies.

Senator Peters expressed thanks to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their generous donation.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s representative to the Association of Caribbean States, Bader Abdullah Al Matroshi, says the UAE always seeks to provide all possible support to friendly countries in circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation at all levels.”

He says the dispatch of a food supplies plane to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reflects the continuous efforts made by the UAE in meeting the basic needs of those affected by natural disasters.”

