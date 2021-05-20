St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded five new positive cases of COVID-19 from seventy-seven samples processed on Tuesday May 18th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.5%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says six) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and fifty-six (156) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and fifty-four (1954) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and eighty (1786) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

