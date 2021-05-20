The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment will be enforcing a no mass gathering protocol for the upcoming holiday weekend

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is informing the public that the no mass gathering protocols will be strictly enforced, during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Ministry says there are to be no beach or river limes, no boat rides, no house parties etc.

Churches are also asked to continue adhering to the protocols put in place for them to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 in the country is contained.

Vincentians are being reminded that the protocols that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines are still in place.

Persons are reminded that mask wearing in spaces to which the public has access is mandatory, and these include all government buildings, passenger vehicles, private and public shelters, among others.

The Ministry says persons must continue to wash hands frequently, sanitize, avoid touching their face, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated.

Minibus owners and drivers are also reminded that the limits placed on the number of passengers they can carry are still in place, and will be enforced.

