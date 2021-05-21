The results for yesterday’s 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Cricket Tournament

Dark View Explorers gained a 36-run victory over Grenadines Divers, and La Soufriere Hikers beat Salt Pond Breakers by 33 runs in yesterday’s matches of the 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Yesterday morning, Dark View Explorers won the toss, batted first and made 117-4 off 10 overs. Romano Pierre led the scoring with 39 off 17 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes, and there were contributions of 27 from Dean Browne, and 23 not out by Lindon James. Kevin Abraham took 2-26 for Grenadines Divers.

Asif Hooper scored 24 and Shem Browne made 20 for Grenadines Divers who replied with 82-5 off 10 to lose by 36 runs.

Yesterday afternoon, La Soufriere Hikers had the better of Salt Pond Breakers with victory by 33 runs.

After winning the toss and batting first, La Soufriere Hikers reached 122-3 off 10 overs. Their best batsman was Dillon Douglas with 52 off 24 balls. His innings included 7 fours and 3 sixes. His main support came from Desron Maloney (27 off 19 balls) and Othneil Lewis (23 not out, off 13 balls).

Sunil Ambris (34 off 20 balls) and Oziko Williams (29 off 17 balls) gave Salt Pond Breakers a good start of 66 off 5.5 overs, but none of the other batsmen provided any worthwhile support, the best being Andrew Thomas with 6 as they reached 91-7 off their 10 overs. Benniton Stapleton spearheaded the bowling attack of La Soufriere Hikers by taking 4-13. Dillon Douglas followed up his 52 top-score for La Soufriere Hikers by taking 2-14.

Final scores: La Soufriere Hikers 122-3 off 10 overs, Salt Pond Breakers 91-7 off 10 overs.

At 11.30 a. m today, Salt Pond Breakers will oppose Fort Charlotte Strikers, and at 1.30 p. m, Botanical Gardens Rangers will play against Dark View Explorers. Both matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

