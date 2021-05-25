Evacuees from the Orange zone are returning to their homes from today

More than one month after the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, residents who evacuated from the Orange Zone are returning to their homes from today.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that all of the arrangements are in place to facilitate the return to the Communities.

He said the National Emergency Management Organization will provide the necessary assistance to these individuals.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that the process will continue next week for persons residing in the Red Zone.

On 6 May 2021, the National Emergency Management Organization lowered the Volcanic Alert Level from Red to Orange, noting that no significant activity had been observed since April 22nd.

