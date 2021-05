MR PETER OLENDO CAMPBELL of Sion Hill and Ottley Hall, died in Barbados on Tuesday, April 6th at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Thursday, May 27th at the Kingstown Baptist Church. The service begins at 10.00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided from South Rivers for persons wishing to attend the funeral. Persons are asked to wear Face Mask and Adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print