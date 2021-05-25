Today marks 90 years since St.Vincent and the Grenadines received electricity

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited {VINLEC} is said to have made significant strides since it began providing electricity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Chief Executive Officer, Thornley Myers highlighted some of the advancements made, as the Company today commemorates 90 years of providing electricity here.

Mr. Myers says the Company has seen significant transformations over the years, in its quest to provide electricity to consumers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also spoke about the major investments undertaken by VINLEC over the years

On May 25th 1931, the first electric lights in Kingstown were switched on for the first time.

Throughout the era 1931-2021, electricity has been a driving force in the socioeconomic development of the country. Today, the Company has 42,141 domestic accounts and 4,864 commercial and industrial accounts.

