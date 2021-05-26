Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from thirty-eight samples processed on Monday May 24th.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and fifty-four cases (154) are currently active and twelve persons (12) with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and ninety-five (1995) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and twenty-nine (1829) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

