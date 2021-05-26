Vincentians are being reminded to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols

Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John, has reminded Vincentians that they must continue to adhere to the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, to contain the spread of the Covid 19 virus.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Miss John highlighted the importance of maintaining the protocols, especially at this time.

Miss John also made another appeal for persons to take the Covid 19 vaccine, to enhance their protection against the Covid 19 virus.

