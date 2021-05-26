The results for yesterday’s match of the 2021 Dream 11 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament

Dark View Explorers beat Grenadines Divers by 9 wickets, and La Soufriere Hikers inflicted an 8-wicket victory over Salt Pond Breakers in yesterday’s matches of the 2021 Dream 11 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Yesterday morning, Grenadines Divers batted first after winning the toss. They made 68-6 off their 10 overs. Shem Browne top-scored with 24. For Dark View Explorers, Shammon Hooper took 2-9 and Luke Wilson had 2-22.

Deron Greaves scored 48 with 4 fours and 3 sixes to enable Dark View Explorers to knock off the required 69 runs for the loss of 1 wicket off 9.2 overs.

Yesterday afternoon, Salt Pond Breakers lost their fifth match of the season, beaten by 8 wickets by La Soufriere Hikers.

Salt Pond Breakers won the toss and batted first. The reached 123-6 off their 10 overs. Kensley Joseph made 32 not out, and Rickford Walker scored 30. Othneil Lewis was the most successful bowler for La Soufriere Hikers. He took 2-18.

La Soufriere Hikers took 9.4 overs to reach their target of 124, losing 2 wickets in the process, to gain an 8 wicket win after Dillon Douglas’ 56 not out off 18 balls with 2 fours and 7 sixes. He received support from opening batsman, Salvan Browne who made 34 off 22 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Today’s two matches will be between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers at 11.30 a.m, to be followed by Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers at 1.30 p. m at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

