Today we celebrate World Oceans Day

The Ministry of Tourism has highlighted the importance of the ocean to small island developing states like St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as this country joins the global community in observing World Oceans Day today, with the theme: The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods.

The United Nations has designated today as a day for humanity to celebrate the role of the ocean in our everyday lives and inspire action to protect the ocean and sustainably use marine resources.

A release from the Ministry of Tourism says, for countries like St. Vincent and the Grenadines, protection and sustainable use of the ocean resources are vital to ensuring the health, security and long-term prosperity of the people who depend on them.

The Ministry noted that families rely on fish and seafood for healthy and accessible sources of protein, and the fisheries, maritime and tourism industries provide employment for a large portion of the workforce.

In commemoration of World Oceans Day, 2021, the Sustainable Development Unit, in conjunction with the National Environmental Days Committee will be conducting a beach clean-up and tree planting exercise

It takes place this Friday, June 11, 2021, at Brighton Beach from 7:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Persons who are interested in participating in the clean-up activity can contact the Sustainable Development Unit at telephone number 485 6992.

