MRS LEILA HERCULES better known as NURSE HERCULES of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Rose Hall died on Sunday May 30th at the age of 94. She was a Former District Nurse at the South Rivers, Enhams and Richland Park Health Centers. The funeral takes place on Friday June 18th at the Harmony Funeral Home, New York at 9:00am. Burial will be at the Canarsie Cemetery Brooklyn, New York.

