NBA Play-offs results

Trae Young scored 25 points as the Atlanta Hawks held on to win 103-100 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers last night in the second round of the NBA play-offs.

The win levelled their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series at 2-2.

The Western Conference semi-final between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz is also level at 2-2.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scored 31 points as Los Angeles Clippers beat the top seeds 118-104.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Marcus Morris scored 22 of his 24 points during a first half in which they led by as many as 29 points at one stage. They lost the first two games in the series.

Utah Jazz trailed 68-44 at half-time but Joe Ingles drained a three-pointer to take them to 112-102 with just over two minutes left.

But Los Angeles Clippers scored six of the next seven points en route to victory, with Donovan Mitchell’s game-high 37 points coming in vain for Utah Jazz despite him tying a franchise play-off record of six straight 30-point outings held by Hall of Famer Karl Malone in 1995-96.

Leonard left the game with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining, less than a minute after grabbing his right knee following a collision with Ingles.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

