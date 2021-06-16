Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from two hundred and sixty-nine (269) samples processed on Monday June 14th, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.2%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says twenty (20) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and forty (240) cases are currently active and twelve persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and seventy-two (2172) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and twenty (1920) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health says persons who persist in wearing a mask incorrectly or not wearing a mask, and remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings, will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practise physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

