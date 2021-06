A number of lahar signals were recorded from La Soufriere Volcano today, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be affected by a Tropical Wave.

Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Lloyd Lynch said the signals were recorded from about 4am, following a period of intense rainfall, and lasted for about an hour.

He said more Lahars are expected once heavy rainfall continues.

