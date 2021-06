Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence says the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to work assiduously to restore the nation’s forested areas, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Mr. Providence said the Department is continuing with its assessments to determine the extent of the damage and the approach required for reforestation.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print