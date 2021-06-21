Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the first group of Vincentians selected under the Sandals Recruitment Programme will leave the state next week, to receive training at Sandals Resorts in the region.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Minister Gonsalves said the first seventy workers are scheduled to leave the state next week Monday June 28th.

He disclosed that 500 Vincentians are being recruited under the programme.

The Vincentian workers are being trained, as plans are advanced for the establishment of a Sandals Beaches Resort here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves said officials from Sandals are expected in the state this week, to hold discussions with local authorities.

