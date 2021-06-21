The Public Sector Reform Unit is hosting a Week of Activities from today

The Public Sector Reform Unit in the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports is hosting a Week of Activities from today, to coincide with World Public Service Day, which will be observed on Wednesday June 23rd

The week opened with a Church Service at the Kingstown Methodist Church this morning, with the theme: Resilient Public Service: Appreciating the Spirit and Strength of Public Servants.

Addressing the event, Minster responsible for the Public Service, Frederick Stevenson, commended the nation’s Public Servants for efficiently carrying forward the operations of the Government.

Minister Stevenson also highlighted the activities planned for the week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Public Service of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has served the nation well over the years.

Addressing Public Servants at this morning’s Church Service, the Prime Minister said the role of the Public Service has evolved over these years.

This year’s Public Service Activities are being held to recognize the value and virtue of all Public Servants and to recognize the friendship, strength and existing relationships among Public Servants.

The week of activities is also intended to highlight the relationship among the public, private and social sectors; and to encourage quality service delivery offered to citizens.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

