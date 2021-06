The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB will soon launch a digital version of the EC Dollar dubbed D-Cash in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Risk Analyst in the Office of Corporate Strategy and Risk Management at the ECCB Kechewia Charles provided background information on the D-Cash currency which give persons the option to operate without physical cash once they have a smart device.

Ms. Charles also outlined some of the reasons for developing the D-CASH digital EC currency.

