The head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Lloyd Lynch said Seismic activity at La Soufriere volcano has again decreased, following the slight uptick which was recorded last weekend.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this morning, Mr. Lynch attributed the increased activity to heavy rainfall.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print