Vincentians are being offered an opportunity this week to know their HIV status, as Island-wide testing for HIV is carried out as part of activities for National HIV Testing Day, which was officially observed on Sunday June 27th.

HIV/AIDS Co-ordinator for Public Sector Entities, Winfield Tannis said it is important that persons get tested.

He said a week of activities is usually held annually to commemorate the day but adjustments had to be made, because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

