Updated La Soufriere Bulletin for June 30th 2021

The UWI Seismic Research Centre, SRC says persistent steam emissions from a few regions inside the crater continue to be the dominant observable feature at La Soufriere Volcano.

In its latest date, the SRC says measurement of the sulphur dioxide flux was carried out by helicopter on June 25th and yielded an average flux of 215 tons per day.

The Centre says thermal anomalies continue to be detected but do not indicate an explosive event is imminent.

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April. In the last 24 hours, only a few small earthquakes have been recorded.

Work is underway to restore capacity lost during the explosive phase of the eruption. This will continue over the next few weeks.

The SRC says, while volcanic activity has been on the decline, the continued presence of near surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and substantial de-gassing is proof that the system is still in unrest.

It said there is a small, but not insignificant, possibility that escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

The volcano alert level remains at orange

