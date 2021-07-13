Homeowners in several communities on the Windward side of the Island will have to think about re-locating following the devastation caused by the La Soufriere Volcanic eruption

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio yesterday that several communities will soon be earmarked as not fit for resettlement.

Dr. Gonsalves said it was agreed by Cabinet that the demarcation process will soon begin for such communities in the Red Zone.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says a Committee will be established to carry out the process over a two-week period.

