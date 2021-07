Jamaica and Costa Rica won matches in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup yesterday.

Jamaica defeated Suriname 2-0 in Group C in Orlando, Florida, and Costa Rica beat Guadeloupe 3-1 in another Group C match also in Orlando.

Another two matches will be played today. Qatar will meet Panama in Group D in Houston, Texas, and Honduras will play against Grenada also in Group D in Houston, Texas.

