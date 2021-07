The National Vaccination Campaign is continuing at Health Centres throughout the country, as the Ministry of Health seeks to achieve its target of having 70 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache is urging Vincentians to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Yolande Richards has more in today’s COVID 19 Update

