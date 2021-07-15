Several New Covid-19 protocols will soon be implemented here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that several new protocols will soon be implemented here as part of the Government’s ongoing thrust to control the spread of COVID 19.

Prime Minister Gonsalves announced on NBC Radio yesterday that the protocols will be in place for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says there would also be a change in the protocol that allowed individuals to quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that people who are not vaccinated are now required to pay to have a COVID-19 test done at Health Centres.

