Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh won international matches yesterday.

At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Pakistan defeated England by 31 runs in the 1st Twenty/20 International.

The scores: Pakistan 232-6 off 20 overs (Babar Azam 85, Mohammad Rizwan 63, Tom Curran 2-47), England 201 off 19.2 overs (Liam Livingstone 103, Jason Roy 32, Shaheen Afridi 3-30, Shadab Khan 3-52).

With the win, Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

At Dublin in Ireland, South Africa beat Ireland by 70 runs in the 3rd and final One Day International.

The scores: South Africa 346-4 off 50 overs (Janneman Malan 177 not out, Quinton de Kock 120, Josh Little 2-53), Ireland 276 off 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 not out, Curtis Campher 54, Andile Phelukwayo 3-56, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-46, Keshav Maharaj 2-51).

The 3-match series was drawn 1-1.

And Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 155 runs in the 1st One Day International at Harere, Zimbabwe to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The scores: Bangladesh 276-9 off 50 overs, Zimbabwe 121 off 28.5 overs.

