The results for last night’s CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C matches

Jamaica and Costa Rica won last night’s CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C matches by the same 2-1 margins in Orlando, Florida.

In the earlier match, Jamaica defeated Guadeloupe, and Costa Rica beat Suriname in the second match.

Costa Rica are now heading the Group followed by Jamaica, Guadeloupe and Suriname.

At 7.30 p. m today, in Group D, Grenada will meet Qatar in Houston, Texas, and Panama will play against Honduras at 9.30 p. m at the same venue.

Honduras are top of the Group. Panama are second, Qatar third and Grenada fourth.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

