Pakistan Women defeated the West Indies Women by 22 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the 5th and final One Day International in a rain affected match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The scores: Pakistan Women 190-8 off 34 overs, the West Indies Women, set a revised target of 194 runs off 34 overs, made 171.

The West Indies Women won the series 3-2.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print