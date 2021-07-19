The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night

Milwaukee Bucks moved closer to their first NBA title since 1971 with a 123-119 win over Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Milwaukee Bucks now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can seal the title at home in game on Wednesday night.

They overcame an early 16-point deficit with 43 points in the second quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and nine rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 29 points and seven rebounds.

Jrue Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists and also made a key steal off Devin Booker late in the fourth quarter as Phoenix Suns tried to stage a late comeback.

Booker hit 40 points for the second straight game and for the fourth time in this postseason campaign.

Chris Paul, who finished with 21 points and 11 assists, cut the lead to one point at 120-119 with 56.6 seconds remaining.

But Holiday’s steal led to a dunk from Antetokounmpo with 13.5 seconds left.

Although he missed the resulting free throw, Milwaukee Bucks regained possession and Phoenix Suns fouled Middleton who scored one of his two shots to make it a two-possession game with 9.8 seconds to go.

