The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkır, is set to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during a Caribbean beginning tomorrow.

His Excellency Bozkır will also travel to Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados, from July 22 to July 28th.

While in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the President is expected to meet with Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as well as the Cabinet Ministers.

The President will then embark on a Mission Drive to the Red/Orange Zone of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The President of the General Assembly’s trip to the Eastern Caribbean – his first to Small Island Developing States – will highlight the structural and developmental challenges affecting these Member States, as well their efforts to innovate and build resilience whilst fulfilling their development priorities.

This trip will mark the first visit of a sitting President of the General Assembly to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

One particular focus of the trip will be the importance of investment in sustainable tourism and the blue economy which will enable Small Island Developing States to build back better following extreme climate events, the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and in the case of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: the recent volcanic eruption.

