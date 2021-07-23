Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has expressed disappointment that Healthcare workers are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Minister raised the issue while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said too many healthcare providers have opted not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson said there have not been reports of adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health is aiming to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by year end.

