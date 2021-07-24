The One Day International (ODI) series between the West Indies and Australia will resume today with the final match now scheduled for Monday, after no further positive Covid-19 tests were reported in the bubble in Barbados.

The 2nd One Day International was suspended moments before play was due to begin on Thursday with the toss having already been taken when a positive test came through from a non-playing member of the West Indies squad.

The two squads as well as match officials and TV crew were immediately returned to the hotel and put into room isolation where they were retested with all 152 coming back negative yesterday morning.

That game will now resume from the position it was halted with Australia batting first and the teams remaining as named.

All those involved remained in isolation yesterday while negotiations went on between Cricket West Indies, Cricket Australia and health officials in Barbados, and further investigations took place over the source of the positive test.

With the series now extended to Monday, CWI will have discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential adjustments to the Twenty/20 International series which is due to start in Barbados on Tuesday.

Australia were already due to remain in Barbados for three days after the end of the one-day series before taking a charter fight to Dhaka, ahead of the five-match Twenty/20 International series against Bangladesh which was confirmed earlier this week.

