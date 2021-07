Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again reiterated the importance for Vincentians to get vaccinated so that the economy can get back to normalcy.

Dr. Gonsalves said what is being observed now is an unvaccinated pandemic and noted that people should listen to reliable sources of information.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s COVID-19 update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print