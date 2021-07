Health Planner, David Latchman said the Ministry of Health is continuing to improve its facilities to better serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning , Mr. Latchman said the Ministry has been involved in several projects as part of the modernization of the Health Sector.

Mr. Latchman said the Government has allocated a significant amount of resources towards the development of the nation’s health sector.

