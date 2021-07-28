Police are in search of 39-year-old Hannah DeShong, a Domestic of Diamond, who is reported missing since June 11th.

Police say at 2:45pm on 27th July, 2021 Alyah Deshony, 22yrs unemployed of Arnos Vale reported the missing of her mother Hannah Deshong, who left home for a supermarket in Kingstown, about 11:00am on Friday 11th June, 2021, and has not yet returned.

She is four (4) feet eleven (11) inches in height, slimly built, heart tattoo on left shoulder, split top lip, light brown in complexion with brown mixed hair and a high top haircut.

She was last seen in the area of Salvation Army wearing a pink jumpsuit, black sandals and a black knapsack.

