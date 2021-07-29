MR AKIL KWASI QBLAKE better known as FRESH and LAZ-ZO of Cane Garden and Sion Hill died on Friday June 18th at the age of 41. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 31st at the New Testament Church, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begin at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols. Transportation will be provided by Quassie Ollivierre grey van with registration number H3683 and leaves Sion Hill at 9:30 am.

