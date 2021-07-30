Operation Tie Back has commenced

The Ministry of Agriculture has launched a project dubbed Operation Tie Back, as part of efforts to control stray animals particularly in the Red and Orange Zones.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar hosted a Media Briefing this morning to outline how the project will be undertaken.

Minister Caesar said Officials from his Ministry will be integrally involved in the project.

Minister Caesar says the program will begin on Tuesday and is urging Livestock Farmers to support the initiative.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

