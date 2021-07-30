Plans for the Kingstown Port Expansion and Modernization Project are being advanced, as Government continues the construction of houses for residents of Rose Place.

Some forty-nine houses are being built at Lowmans Bay to house the residents of Rose Place, and this project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Kingstown Port Modernization Project will likely be this country’s largest project to be undertaken.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he will be seeking additional funding from Regional and International Partners for the Kingstown Port Expansion and Modernization project.

