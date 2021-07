Local Tourism Officials are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Virgin Atlantic for its inaugural flight to St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.

So says Minister of Tourism, Carlos James as he spoke about the current state of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during a Media Conference earlier this week.

Minister James said the flight will be a big accomplishment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

