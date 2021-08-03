The 3rd Twenty/20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan was abandoned

The 3rd Twenty/20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan at the Providence Stadium, Guyana was abandoned because of torrential rain.

Only six minutes of play was possible before the Umpires called off the match. The West Indies won the toss, decided to bat first, and were 15 for no wicket off the 1.2 overs that were allowed.

The rain stopped almost an hour and half later. The covers were removed soon after and prospects of a 5 or 6-over match looked possible, but one part of the ground was still relatively wet at an inspection 17 minutes before the cut-off time.

Pakistan won the 2nd match last Saturday by 7 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 4-match series. The scores: Pakistan 157-8 off 20 overs, the West Indies 150-4 off 20 overs. The 4th and final match is scheduled for tomorrow, also at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The originally scheduled 5-match series was reduced to 4 matches because one member of the non-playing staff of the West Indies squad tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of a match in the West Indies versus Australia Series forcing the fixtures to be revised.

