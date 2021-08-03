The United States beat Mexico 1-0 to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup

The United States beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup for a seventh time in Las Vegas yesterday. They last won the Championship in 2017.

Miles Robinson converted a header after 118 minutes.

Mexico, the only country to have won the tournament more often than the US, had the better of the first half and had a promising chance saved when a Rogelio Funes Mori header was turned round the post by US goalkeeper, Matt Turner.

Paul Arriola was in range of the Mexico goal for the US shortly afterwards, but hit the outside of the post, although the miss did not ultimately prove costly as his side went on to win.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

