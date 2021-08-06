The St Lucia Zouks, have been renamed the St Lucia Kings.

KPH Dream Private Limited, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings, now also owns the St Lucia franchise.

According to the new deal, announced by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Monday, the Saint Lucia Kings will share branding and other assets with their colleagues at the IPL as the ownership team moves to further cement ties between the two brands.

This synergy will help build on the successes the team has had since the new owners arrived after they finished as runners-up at last year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League tournament.

The St Lucia Kings open their 2021 campaign against the Jamaica Tallawahs on 27th August in St Kitts and Nevis.

The team is coached by Andy Flower and features the likes of Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall, and Wahab Riaz.

Barbados Tridents have also been rebranded Barbados Royals after the Royals Sports Group acquired a majority stake in the team last week.

The Royals Sports Group owns the IPL team the Rajasthan Royals.

In 2015, Red Chilies Entertainment, the parent company of the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders, purchased a stake in the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The team was rebranded the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2016 season.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

